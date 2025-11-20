Two engineers walk in to Western University, London, Canada. One is a Materials engineer trained in the US, the other his student, a recent immigrant from Pakistan. Together they author and publish a ‘study’ where they explore how much money will be saved if around 16,7 million vulnerable Canadians are euthanized over a period of 20 years. With an estimated 2.6 million deaths in the voluntary scenario, this means 14,1 million Canadians are murdered (‘involuntary euthanasia’); not by licensed doctors but by outsourcing to non-medical contract killers.

The Journal of Death and Dying then publishes their cost-benefit analysis which amounts to around 1,3 trillion dollar but, the authors warn, their findings highlight a need for ethical scrutiny of MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying).

Isn’t it crazy that in a time that people get offended and arrested for grammar mistakes, a science journal presents the mass murder of millions of Canadians as an ‘ethics’ issue? 16,7 million Canadians represent 41% of the population which is currently estimated at 41,5 million.

I wish this was satire, but this is a real study in a real peer-reviewed academic journal. Murdering 41% of Canadians using an army of hitmen, is an atrocity and of course, unlawful under Canadian and International law. It has nothing to do with MAiD or science or ethics.

Studies like these are intended to introduce, normalize and manufacture consent to genocide the vulnerable, while steering the conversation to ‘slippery slope’ and ‘ethics’. It’s difficult to grasp the level of sociopathy here.

This is not just about Canada because the campaign to implement, normalize and popularize euthanasia as a means to kill those who are considered a burden (useless eaters) is global. The West is intentionally being destroyed, and as more people struggle to make a living, the ideology of killing ‘useless eaters’ to save money will gain ground - but only if we let it and don’t see through their psyop and distractions.

The Journal of Death and Dying, claims to be “the most advanced and internationally recognized forum on the subject of death and dying.” Mechanical and materials engineering are not within the scope of fields from which the journal draws contributions.

Involuntary euthanasia

The authors introduce the concept of ‘involuntary euthanasia’ which means murder: the crime of unlawfully and unjustifiably killing a person. They refer to the Dutch “Remmelink Report”, the first official government study which investigated life-terminating acts. The full report can be read here.

As an immigrant from the Netherlands, I am familiar with the Remmelink report. It investigates end-of-life decisions like hastening the death of a dying patient by stopping treatment or overdosing pain medication without explicit request. While many ethical objections can be made when end-of-life decisions are made without explicit patient request, this is an entirely different issue than murdering millions of people solely because they are old, homeless, indigenous or have a mental illness. Then it stops being a medical or ethical issue and becomes a criminal issue.

The Nazis killed up to one million disabled, elderly and mentally ill people who they deemed ‘unworthy of life’ in their infamous Aktion T4 program. This was part of the Holocaust and recognized as such.

The term ‘involuntary euthanasia’ is misused by the authors to pretend that the mass murder of millions of homeless, elderly, mentally ill and indigenous Canadians is a ‘medical issue’ by steering the issue to ‘ethics’. It is not. It is a crime of holocaust proportions.

Outsourcing

Despite the fact that MAiD is a regulated medical procedure governed by the Criminal Code of Canada, which must be provided by qualified medical practitioners—physicians or nurse practitioners—within specific legal and ethical safeguards, the authors found that “the government savings increase substantially using non-medical contract killers.”

I can’t believe I’m saying this but outsourcing the murder of millions of Canadians to Mexican hitmen is NOT an ’ethics’ issue. It is NEITHER possible nor legal under Canadian law and one has to wonder WHO ordered the authors, and why they agreed, to write such insane, atrocious dribble.

This is a blueprint for mass murder and they want us to discuss “ethics”

I have been writing about ‘eugenics’ since my first daughter was born and I was asked why I had not killed her while I still had the chance (in utero).

This should shatter the illusion of the left vs. right paradigm and other issues that are used to divide us. The only requirement to be killed by an army of hitmen is the inability to pay taxes.

It doesn’t have to be this way. In my home province of New Brunswick individuals who care have started the Humanity project, 5000 Farms and this:

But first people need to get mad. Really, really mad. Not at each other, but at the people engineering this, dehumanizing us, pretending that mass murder is about ‘ethics’ or a ‘slippery slope’. It is about eugenics, dehumanization and depopulation.