The National Citizens Inquiry is touring Canada asking the question: ‘Are Children Safe In Canada?’

Experts and witnesses give their perspective on the safety of Canada’s children in a rapidly changing nation. From education and parental rights to sex trafficking, mental health, and digital surveillance….

Please allow me to give my perspective as a mother of two children with a vulnerability (Down syndrome).

The first question I got after my unborn child was diagnosed with Down syndrome was if I wanted to kill her by abortion. Even though that’s a good indication how morally bankrupt Canada’s healthcare system is, technically it is still a ‘choice’. There are still doctors and nurses with integrity working in the healthcare system.

However, soon it will become increasingly difficult to avoid death by healthcare. Canada has unveiled a plan for “savings” in the Journal of Death and Dying by culling 14,7 million vulnerable Canadians under Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).

It doesn’t matter if you’re white, indigenous, or whatever race, culture, colour, gender or religion you are, MAiD is the great unifier: If you cost more than you pay in taxes, you qualify!

With an estimated 2.6 million deaths in the voluntary scenario that would mean the majority of deaths (12,1 million) should be categorized as involuntary deaths.

How will they get people to be murdered INVOLUNTARY by the state?

By financially incentivizing MAiD targets.

Passing a bill at night shows it’s dark intentions

While most of us were sleeping, Quebec passed a bill shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 25, following a special session of the National Assembly. Bill 2 imposes ‘performance’ on doctors by tying their pay to targets and threatening them with huge fines if they deny or go against the new law. The final nails are being hammered in the kill box.

Doctors are quitting. Those who remain will obediently follow orders to meet financially incentivized ‘targets’ in order to collect their pay check. That includes targets for MAiD.

Again, as a mother of 2 children with Down syndrome I have experienced first hand the pressure and doom scenarios unleashed upon women to ‘choose’ death, after which the procedure is hastily performed before they get a chance to change their mind. Now imagine a doctor’s paycheck being tied to reaching those targets.

Doctors are quitting. Wait lists will grow. The vulnerable who require continued care will be blamed. Media will repeatedly use terms like ‘choice’, ‘dignity’, ‘healthcare savings’ to manufacture consent among the public for the mass killing. The machine is being programmed to kill 15 million homeless, elderly, indigenous, disabled and Canadians with mental health issues, including children.

Meanwhile the Canadian government is confiscating guns.

To answer NCI’s question: No, Children Are Not Safe in Canada. While nutritionally deficient food, indoctrination in public schools and harmful drugs and vaccinations are all very serious threats to the safety of our children, one threat supersedes them all: The state using the healthcare system and doctors to intentionally kill 15 million Canadians (including children) in broad daylight.

Wake up.

#EveryChildMatters

Purported savings per killed patient to manufacture consent for Aktion T4, Germany’s ‘mercy death’ program.