MAY 31, 2021: “I struggled to find words to express my horror and grief after the discovery of these remains of 215 First Nations children,” British Colombian Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says. “I realized it’s because there are no words that can do justice to those children, and the countless others who died alone and scared, far from home or from the families who loved them.”

Henry said there are no words that can make right an “intentional system” that was designed to assimilate and extinguish Indigenous peoples.

However, only weeks before Bonnie made this statement a British Colombian doctor alerted the world how Indigenous peoples in his clinic were being extinguished (killed) by what was officially called a ‘vaccine’.

APRIL 5, 2021 Dr. Charles D. Hoffe, a family physician at the Lytton Medical Clinic in British Columbia, wrote an open letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry, expressing serious concerns about adverse reactions following the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in his community. The letter detailed that 900 doses had been administered, primarily to First Nations members starting in mid-January 2021. Hoffe reported a high rate of serious side effects, including severe, life-altering side effects and death. No official response from Dr. Bonnie Henry or the British Columbia Ministry of Health has been released.

As the lid on the “intentional system” designed to kill and disable Indigenous peoples was blowing off, media and authorities told the public to focus on unmarked graves located by ground-penetrating radar (GPR). The graves were never found. The media outrage was planned and the apologies made by officials was fake. The elimination of Indigenous peoples is real and continues unperturbed.

Black unmarked jets

Does this sound like a regular Public Health response?

“In the beginning of February (2021) the Canadian government arrived in our Arctic land, where we are completely isolated. There’s no road, there’s no train, the only way to enter is by jet. The Canadian government arrived in a black jet. With the vaccine. Evil. No words. Nothing. Black jets. To vaccinate my people….”

Dr. Bonnie: Ask how many family and community members she has lost since the ‘vaccine’ was rolled out? Anyone, who expressed fake outrage over blurry radar images, ask how many. How many need to die before people can handle to hear the answer?

What else are they hiding?

Emails Expose Secret No-Consent RSV Palivizumab Vaccine* Experiments on Inuit Children.

For three years, Canadian officials used Inuit children as guinea pigs for an experimental RSV Palivizumab vaccine* injections program – without parental consent and without the knowledge or involvement of the Inuit population. This shocking revelation, buried in newly uncovered Freedom of Information (FOI) emails, is completely unrelated to COVID-19 – yet it raises damning questions about the government’s approach to public health experiments on Indigenous communities and all Canadians.

