Local Liberty Letter

Local Liberty Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
20h

Bonnie Henry is a bona fide liar and miscreant bent on eugenics. No bodies or remains have been found, and this hoax is designed to cause an outrage... and it has backfired. We are outraged at being lied to by the government... who has indeed got blood on their hands from many other misdeeds. There have been no remains found, to date, in unmarked graves as has been falsely reported by the lying media. Trudeau, and his teddy bear, kneeling 'in sorrow' has been etched on everyone's brain. Colossal fraud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah Killoran's avatar
Deborah Killoran
1d

Saw the documentary. People need to know the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Renate Lindeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture