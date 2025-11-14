Local Liberty Letter

Local Liberty Letter

David Kukkee
Nov 15

I am notably impressed with Sasha Latypova and Shannon Joy... Both are very intelligent, honest, and right about mostly everything. Your work, Renate, is also top shelf, relevant, and really necessary at this time, while many are still asleep at the wheel. Technocracy and the Cookie Factory is a wakeup call. I see quite clearly that the prophecies in the Bible regarding end times are in play in real time. The "beast" referred to in the book of revelation was also spoken of by the prophet Daniel, and was identified as "the fourth kingdom" on the Earth, and I believe Schwabb described it currently as the "fourth industrial revolution. "KIngdom" means it is government. The "beast" was described as a union of kings, therefore a union of governments.

In the Revelation, the beast is given power... by Satan. That explains a lot of current events. The beast is being formulated by AI, and is without a conscience, AND WILL FORCE everyone to comply with it's godless mandates. Fortunately, Jesus is coming back, and will toss the beast, and the false prophet "into the lake of fire". Thank God. Follow Jesus. He alone has the power to save us.

1 reply by Renate Lindeman
Crixcyon
Nov 14

Technocracy is the means to depopulation and nothing more. Imagine A/i retards running the digital ID scam which controls every aspect of your life. What do you think all those monstrous data centers are for? Doing tax returns? Nope.

The only way you can survive is to do what the masters say and that will involve getting every vaccination and mRNA injection. WHO is looking to control all health and pandemics and that means draconian measures like endless vaccines, lockdowns and digital prisons.

So you are a good little bundist and obey and eventually you are murdered by gate's vaccines and mRNA poisons. Resist the master and you get no money, no food, not much of anything and you eventually rot to death in digital prison.

Either way, do not expect to spend a long time in digital prison. A/i will be the jailer, the judge, the jury and the executioner. The silly technocrats will have no desire to watch over 6-7 billion incarcerated slaves. They will all be murdered. End of problem, end of story.

