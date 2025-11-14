What is technocracy?

Short answer: Computer says no…..

For years I have been reading and listening to experts like Patrick Wood, Technocracy News and Catherine Austin Fitts, Solari talk about the dangers of Technocracy, Digital ID and Digital programmable money. I’m a dummy when it concerns these topics and find it hard to see how it plays out in real life. But recently I had an Aha! moment and saw a glimpse how this impacts every aspect of our lives, our children’s lives and even determine when or how we will die.

Technocracy dates back about a century. It failed because Technocracy is an insane fantasy and unmarketable product. They have to manufacture our consent by using trickery.

Technocracy

Technocracy is a system of governance where experts run an entire government as a technical problem and without elected representatives. These experts (decision-makers) are selected on the basis of their technical expertise, scientific knowledge, and specialized skills rather than democratic processes.

That may sound acceptable right now because many of us feel that our current politicians are incompetent. But that incompetence is part of the trickery: they need us to give up on the current governance system. And while I agree much can be improved….we need to make the system better, not worse.

Technocracy in the Cookie Factory

Imagine you’re an engineer working in a cookie factory. You are in charge of running the machine: A worker places dough in the machine. Out the machine comes cookies. Another worker puts the cookies in boxes. The dough, the Oompa-Loompas (workers) and machine are resources. The cookies are the product and potential profit.

Another part of your job is to increase the automation: less Oompa-Loompas on the floor mean larger profits.

You are in charge of running the machine as cheaply as possible to maximize profits. You make costs-benefit analysis of different parts of the machine to ensure the machine runs effectively without breaking down. BEFORE a part of the machine is too old, breaks or slows down the machine, you will have the part replaced.

Your job is abstract: There are no morals, no tradition, no social obligations etc. The only objective is to increase automation and run the machine effectively so the stakeholders maximize their profits.

The technocrats would like to run the world as a cookie factory. When workers become old, sick, mentally ill, suicidal, unqualified or otherwise reduce effectiveness, engineers simply apply the scientific method to solving the social problems that arise.

Technocracy in the real world

In the real world there still are several solutions for above mentioned social problems:

expansion of support for vulnerable groups expansion of MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying)

A recent Canadian study in the Journal of Death and Dying found that option 2. results in significant savings of $1,273 trillion by 2047. Alarmingly only 2.6 million deaths were categorized as ‘voluntary’ and 12,1 million as ‘involuntary’.

Further investigation revealed this study was done by a mechanical engineer with no expertise in the field of health, sociology, law or ethics. That was my Aha! moment. So this is how Technocracy works in real life and how mass murder (democide) can be proposed and implemented using pseudo-scientific methods.

OMEGA: Journal of Death and Dying

Fair enough, the mechanical engineer and author of this study starts by saying that the cost-saving measure of killing 14,7 million Canadians, mostly involuntary, raises significant ethical concerns. However, in his cost-benefits analysis, ethics and morals are not factored in. Which it should, if he was truly using the ‘scientific method’.

If he was sincere in his disclaimer, he would’ve included the expansion of support for these vulnerable groups in his analysis.

What happens when, for example, elderly persons are babysitting their grandchildren? Does it increase well-being and productivity in the family?

What happens when addicts become ‘clean’ and start volunteering in their local food bank or church community? What does the cost-benefit analysis show then?

But he didn’t. The study only shows economic savings in case of mass culling. That makes his disclaimer invalid and the objective clear and: depopulation. Less workers in the cookie-factory!

As can be read in his biography, the main author has experience in the Energy, Automotive and Petrochemical industry. He came to Canada in 2022 to study Materials Engineering at The University of Western Ontario and claims he hasn’t received financial support for the research, authorship, and/or publication of this article.

’So, in conclusion: The Journal of Death and Dying, which proclaims to be ‘a reliable guide for clinicians, social workers, and health professionals’, recently published a study authored by a Mechanical engineer with no experience in any of the fields listed by the Journal. He came to Canada in 2022 to study Materials engineering at Western University in Ontario.

His analysis, that is totally out of scope of his engineering field, calculates the economic savings of killing 14,7 million elderly, mentally ill and indigenous Canadians through, through mostly INVOLUNTARY, MAiD.

That is over a third of Canada’s estimated current population of 41,5 million people btw.

He claims he did not receive any financial compensation…..a hobby?

This is a glimpse of our ‘new’ Canada under Technocratic governance sold to us as ‘science’.

If you still think MAiD is about ‘dignity’, or if you still get your free flu shot, you may be stupid, or have a death wish, or both.’

I wrote two previous articles on his study that should kick start anyone who pretends to give a toss about human rights or native rights in Canada, in to action.

If you didn’t like the Vax-pass, you’ll hate the Digital ID or Carbon pass

Digital ID and Digital programmable money are necessary to implement Technocracy. Together they are the vax-pass on steroids that will drastically, negatively impact and even shorten your life. If you’re lucky you will be reduced to an essential part of the machinery. If you’re unlucky, the scientific method may render you non-essential and a candidate for MAiD.

Catherine Austin Fitts explains that: “AI is very good at simulating, or tracking, anything that can be expressed mathematically. That means our spatial movements, that means our financial transactions, that means the mathematics of how we use our time… For building a control grid that surveils us and applies rules to how our money can work. So programmable money….AI is very good at that.”

Below a full video featuring Catherine Austin Fitts on Digital ID:

A Digital ID is a digital representation of our living selves. A personal carbon pass or budget will be tied to the Digital ID and all our data and transactions will be placed on a ledger or blockchain. That includes what we buy in the store, where we travel to, when we turn on the light in our home, what we watch on TV, when we open the fridge and yes, even our food items will be digitally tagged. All our data, transactions and movements will be connected to this Digital ID and carbon pass. It’s like having to digitally ask permission from our invisible slave masters for every transaction and decision we make.

If we exceed our personal carbon budget, the transaction will be denied.

Want to buy hamburgers but reached your meat consumption-limit?

Want to visit your friend who lives downtown but reached your travel limit?

Want to buy a new dress because you gained weight due to stress but reached your clothing limit?

Want to go on vacation…….?

Trickery used to sell the unsellable

Blatant lies:

“The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Agenda 2030, are a universal call to action to fight poverty and inequality, to protect the planet and to tackle climate change by 2030. To achieve the goals, we all must do our part: governments, the private sector, the public sector, civil society and every individual. The Sustainable Development Goals are indivisible; they go hand in hand, and interact with each other.”

Technocracy is an unmarketable product, so they use blatant lies and trickery to sell it to us. By now you understand how they apply the pseudo-scientific method to fight poverty and inequality. If the engineers determine you cost more than you contribute in taxes, your carbon budget will be reduced to zero and you will be ‘affected by involuntary MAiD’ or killed. Poverty solved.

Hyping and ‘humanizing’ their technology

They hype their AI tech and attribute human traits to it like sentience, self-learning and surpassing human intelligence. They lie. They just need you to be mesmerized by their technology so you will feel powerless and small. Jobst Landgrebe, who co-authored the book Why Machines Will Never Rule the World has a refreshing take on AI that will place you back in reality.

The AI data centers that gobble up massive amounts of energy, water and rare metals are not to fuel some mystical, sentient source of Intelligence, they serve as digital concentration camps. Places where the digital representation of actual live human beings are kept in slavery conditions.

Division

They apply the old Roman trickery of divide et impera, meaning “divide and rule”.

PLEASE stop arguing about residential schools and calling each other ‘woke’ or ‘white fascist’. Both sides are fed by the algorithms with fringe ideas and blatant lies. Live in the real world, have an open mind and talk to your neighbors face to face. You’ll find the majority of people simply want to live their lives in peace, have a place to call home, raise a family and/or be left in dignity to make their own personal choices.

Without spending any time going deeper in to this, I’ll just name a few ways how they use algorithms, (social) media to radicalize and polarize people to the point they start looking at each other as the enemy, instead of those who are implementing this system of total digital slavery:

Democrats vs. Republicans and Liberals vs. Conservatives

Woke vs. right wing supremacists

Black or Colored vs. White

Indigenous vs. Non-indigenous

Judaism vs Islam, zionism vs. non-zionism

Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed

LGBTQ+ vs. Straight, etc., etc.

We need to quickly see through their tactics of division or ‘perish together as fools’.

Disclaimer; I did not receive any funding for my writing, nor do I wish to receive any. I simply wish for people to pull their heads out of their @$$3$ and face reality. I am the mother of two adult children with Down syndrome. There has literally a price tag been placed on their heads that claims they are worth more dead than alive. Not to me. I’m not a technocrat. I am a human being with a heart. I wish for my daughters to live. I wish for them to keep hugging people and brighten up those around them. I call on everyone with a heart to take action, write letters, speak and resist digital slavery.

A final note, anyone who can still clearly think will understand that perpetual trickery and pseudo-science can not keep the cookie-machinery running and effectively churn out cookies and profit for the stakeholders. The factory will collapse. Our actions today will determine how much damage will be done and how many Oompa-Loompas will be killed in the process to failure.

I would like to leave you with this interview by Shannon Joy and Sasha Latypova and article by Jane Scharf, who is leading the revival of Canada’s grand jury system to investigate government abuse, election fraud, and rights violations. If you want to explore how insane their technocratic fantasies really are, how flawed their science and technology and how we (still) have the power to stop this coming atrocity.