I was born and raised in the Netherlands and follow this Dutch court case very closely. I believe it has the potential to change the world. Not because I believe the court system in itself is pursuing justice, but because there are individuals working in that system who are not compromised. People of great integrity who pursue truth and justice, no matter the personal consequences. If the expert witnesses are heard, the evidence that Covid-19 was of the Great Reset project, and the injections equal to bioweapons, can no longer be denied by anyone with more than one brain cell. The stakes could not be higher.

Unique to the Dutch court case is the citing of Bill Gates himself as one of the defendants. Lawyer Meike Terhorst: “Gates is not being prosecuted anywhere in the world. Except in the Netherlands. He won’t accept that, and don’t underestimate his influence.” Other international cases defending those injured by the vaccine target only the pharmaceutical companies and politicians.

Last night I saw the -botched- attempt by a Dutch ‘journalist’ to discredit the court case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Chief), and several others. Instead of providing any evidence he relied fully on vague assumptions, claims of ‘violent intentions’ and character assassination of the lawyer who filed the case.

The lawyers Van Kessel and Stassen have compiled hundreds of pages and testimonies of expert witnesses which provide undeniable evidence that COVID-19 is not a disease but part of the Great Reset project and that COVID 19 injections are not a vaccine but equal to a bioweapon with the goal of lowering life-expectancy.

Just days after Prof. Francis Boyle agreed to testify against Gates, Bourla and others regarding the deadly COVID mRNA shots, he was found dead. The cause of death remains unknown.

In the summer of 2025, the home of lawyer Arno van Kessel was invaded by a Dutch counter terrorism unit, arresting Van Kessel at gunpoint as he was being charged with having “violent intentions.” Today, 6 months later, the public prosecution has not provided any evidence for this and no official charges have been filed. The true reason for his arrest seems obvious: that the case will be discredited, increasing the likelihood of its failure.

However, on November 26, the judge ruled the defendants must come to the Netherlands to be heard, so the slandering and smearing by compromised weasels in media continues.

I translated a recent article from ‘De Andere Krant’ (The Other Newspaper), so you can form an informed opinion based on facts instead of false assumptions and character assassination. Hear the video testimonies at the bottom of this article. YOU be the judge in the court of public opinion.

Leeuwarden District Court (Netherlands) orders Gates, Rutte, De Jonge, and others to appear

By Ido Dijkstra and Toine de Graaf

Date: December 19, 2025

“Most lawyers will advise their clients to appear.”

Leeuwarden could well become the scene of a global legal spectacle in the coming year. In the high-profile COVID vaccine lawsuit filed by lawyer Peter Stassen and his imprisoned former colleague Arno van Kessel, the judge has ruled that the defendants must come to the Frisian capital to be heard.

These are not minor figures: Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, Hugo de Jonge, Wopke Hoekstra, Sigrid Kaag, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former minister Cornelia van Nieuwenhuizen, director Feike Sijbesma, NOS editor-in-chief Giselle van Cann, Telegraaf journalist Paul Jansen, and well-known names from the medical sector, Jaap van Dissel, Agnes Kant, Marion Koopmans, Ernst Kuipers, Diederik Gommers, and Evert Hofstra. They must answer “in person” in the civil lawsuit that Stichting Recht Oprecht van Stassen en Van Kessel has filed against them on behalf of seven victims of the mRNA injections, according to the ruling of the court in Leeuwarden in an interim judgment on November 26.

For the defendants, who are accused of misleading victims about the “safety and effectiveness” of the vaccines, the ruling is a major setback. Bill Gates, who co-financed the mRNA vaccines through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, tried last year in legal proceedings to prove that the court has no jurisdiction over him because he lives in the US. The judge did not agree.

Whether they will comply with the judge’s order remains to be seen. According to Stassen, it would “show a lack of respect for the court if they were to ignore this ruling.” It would demonstrate an “anti-institutional” attitude on the part of the defendants. Amsterdam lawyer Willem de Boer expects the defendants’ lawyers to “advise their clients to just show up.” So there is a considerable chance that next year all eyes will be on Leeuwarden. Perhaps even the Dutch media will pay attention to the case in that case.

“The truth is suppressed in injustice”

In the summer of 2023, lawyer Peter Stassen, then together with his now former colleague Arno van Kessel, announced a high-profile legal action against the State of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, Hugo de Jonge, Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, and twelve others*. In 2026, the civil lawsuit, which revolves around the central question of whether the COVID-19 injections are a biological weapon, will finally be heard on its merits in the Leeuwarden District Court, Stassen announced at a press conference. He said that he had also sent the judge additional statements from expert witnesses.

On the market square in front of the Leeuwarden District Court, the place where his former colleague Arno van Kessel was told eleven days earlier that he would have to remain in pre-trial detention in the terrorist wing in Vught until at least February, Peter Stassen began his press conference, organized by the Recht Oprecht Foundation, in a poignant manner. “First, I must put the proceedings we are conducting into perspective. A perspective that many are unaware of, but should be aware of,” he said. “To illustrate that perspective, I would like to quote from the Bible, from Romans chapter 1, verse 18: ‘For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness,’” he told dozens of interested parties.

“That last part is what these proceedings are all about,” continued the lawyer from Eindhoven. “My clients, and in a broader perspective all of us, are victims of people who suppress the truth in unrighteousness. By suppressing the truth, my clients were misled. Had they not been misled, they would not have had the COVID-19 injection, an injection that is still being touted by the suppressors of the truth as a safe and effective vaccine,” said the lawyer on behalf of seven clients who suffered damage from the coronavirus vaccine, one of whom has died and another who is still very ill.

“There is a particular role for you, as the press, to expose this injustice,” Stassen told several representatives of alternative media outlets from the Netherlands and abroad. His comment was actually intended for media outlets such as NOS, AD, RTL, de Volkskrant, Trouw, and NRC — which promoted the rapidly marketed “coronavirus vaccine” instead of approaching it critically. But although invited by Recht Oprecht, these news services were once again conspicuous by their absence in the Frisian capital.

A combative Stassen told the press and supporters who were present that in recent months he had attempted to hear five expert witnesses under oath in court in two proceedings. These experts are all capable of substantiating the claim that the corona injections are a biological weapon and that COVID-19 is a project. They are pharmaceutical expert Sasha Latypova, former Pfizer executive Michael Yeadon, psychotherapist Joseph Sansone, legal expert Katherine Watt, and former politician Catherine Austin Fitts. For the time being, the court appears to be refusing the request, at the insistence of the defendants. Stassen has decided to no longer wait for permission for a hearing in court, but to send the court the extra ‘homework’ instead. “It is the right of a party to present the expert evidence to the court itself. And that is exactly what we have aimed to do with the video statements addressed to the court and the written expert reports.”

The defendants’ lawyers have mainly given the court a lot of dates when they are unavailable. Nevertheless, Stassen reported that the proceedings on the merits will most likely be heard orally sometime between March and November. He has no illusions, noting that even in the judiciary, finding the truth is no longer always the most important thing. “The concept of truth remains essential to me. Anyone, anywhere in the world, who also believes in this can join this process by sharing the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines. This is a legal, but at the same time a spiritual process. An important starting point in this case is that we have the judiciary, and the judiciary is still public. That is why we are standing here in front of this building to convey this message. We are also sharing the information for people who do want to know the truth. I am convinced that the truth is the only thing that can truly set us free. At the same time, I agree that we should not expect a quick solution, but we can all do our part in finding the truth.

In the interests of the proceedings, Stassen rarely comments on what happened to his former partner Van Kessel. Due to his arrest in June on suspicion of terrorism, he has been sidelined by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Van Kessel announced last month that he cannot run his law practice from prison and has therefore decided to step down as a lawyer, with the result that Stassen has to take on the legal burden alone. “What I can say is that I am not alone in this. I receive a lot of support, as can be seen here today. However, I always refrain from commenting on the case of Arno van Kessel. He has his own lawyer who is handling his criminal case. Of course, I am following the case closely and have my thoughts and feelings about it, but I do not comment on the substance of the case,” he said again today. The fact that Helena de Vries, Van Kessel’s wife, stood behind Stassen, both literally and figuratively, when the lawyer uttered these words before the court in Leeuwarden, spoke volumes to those who understood.

*All 17 defendants: The State of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, Hugo de Jonge, Wopke Hoekstra, Sigrid Kaag, Giselle van Cann, Paul Jansen, Agnes Kant, Jaap van Dissel, Feike Sijbesma, Evert Hofstra, Marion Koopmans, Ernst Kuipers, Diederik Gommers, Cornelia van Nieuwenhuizen, Albert Bourla, and Bill Gates.

Stassen on deception: “Emergency measure is a military term”

The COVID-19 injections were deployed as emergency measures (Emergency Use Authorization Countermeasures) under Operation Warp Speed and therefore have a legal status that suspends the enforcement of pharmaceutical legislation and consumer protection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States. Due to globally coordinated development, approval, and deployment, and mutual recognition agreements between the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the deception about the true nature of the COVID-19 injections as a regulatory-free emergency measure continues to this day. An emergency measure is a military term, meaning measures against the effects of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks. These fall under military or national security law, not civil public health law.

Mutual recognition agreements are agreements on mutual recognition. The deception lies in the fact that what formally entered Europe from the US as an emergency measure is being promoted in Europe by the implementers of the COVID-19 project as a vaccine.

Recht Oprecht Foundation: “Donations remain necessary”

The Recht Oprecht Foundation depends on donations. These contributions are used to pay legal fees. “A lawyer must be paid in the Netherlands,” says Abe Dijkstra, chairman of Recht Oprecht, who explains that his foundation, like David versus Goliath, has to compete against a “powerful body called the State of the Netherlands” that transfers millions to “state attorney” Pels Rijcken without batting an eye. “While we depend on tens of euros from sympathizers. The incidental hearing concerning Bill Gates (who attempted to avoid the proceedings in Leeuwarden — ed.) alone cost Recht Oprecht 12,000 euros,” says Dijkstra. “We feel like David versus Goliath. But then again, David did win.”

Video testimony Michael Yeadon, former vice president of Pfizer: “I cried”

Of the five Dutch-subtitled video messages from international expert witnesses that lawyer Peter Stassen submitted to the judges in Leeuwarden and Amsterdam (on appeal) on December 7, the most poignant is that of former Pfizer vice president Michael Yeadon. “I cried,” he says about the moment he fully realized how mRNA shots work.

Yeadon’s video message lasts over eighteen minutes, making it the longest of the five. But what makes his statement particularly distinctive is its emotional charge. While the other expert witnesses deliver their dire warnings in a businesslike tone—coronavirus vaccines are indistinguishable from biological weapons—Yeadon is unable to do so. Gradually, he finds it increasingly difficult to hide how deeply the subject affects him. After thirteen minutes, he confesses to having cried when, “at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021,” he fully understood how mRNA shots work.

Having already understood that these vaccines express a foreign spike protein in the recipient that can lead to autoimmune reactions and is itself toxic and causes damage to, among other things, the heart and blood (clotting), he delved into the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in which the mRNA is packaged. He explains in the video that it was known in advance that these LNPs would deliver their contents primarily “into the abdominal cavity and the so-called visceral organs, particularly the liver and ovaries.” According to Yeadon, the person who chose LNPs as packaging knew from his profession “that when injected into women and girls, this material would spread throughout their bodies and concentrate in their reproductive organs.” The foreign protein would then be expressed there, resulting in direct toxicity.

“I ask you, ladies and gentlemen,” says Yeadon, “what possible motivation could you have for doing that, when you could have chosen half a dozen other ways to protect the mRNA?” Reviewing the special properties of mRNA products, Yeadon realized that someone must have been given this assignment: “Design injections that cause damage, kill, and reduce fertility. But do it in such a way that they don’t kill or harm everyone.” And according to Yeadon, this is exactly what he has been seeing happen since 2021.

He wrote a letter about this to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) years ago, together with German doctor Wolfgang Wodarg. They received no reply. When Yeadon published the letter on social media, he was removed from all platforms the next day. He was also immediately attacked by the media, which labeled him a “conspiracy theorist and spreader of misinformation.” His ability to reach people decreased by 99 percent in one fell swoop. “Since then, I have been speaking out without fear,” Yeadon said.

The video testimonials can be found here and below.