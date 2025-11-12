Only a few days ago a friend of mine, who happens to be Inuit, broke down at our kitchen table. She lost many family members and friends since the Covid vaccine rolled out. Even before 2020, the suicide rate among Canada’s Inuit population was nine times higher than on average in Canada. While these are just cold statistics to some, to others these numbers represent unimaginable suffering.

Before my friend’s visit I wrote in a substack about a recent Canadian study in the Journal of Death and Dying, which analysed the savings in the scenario of 14,7 million deaths by MAiD, of which 12,1 million are categorized as ‘involuntary’. I don’t know about you, but to me involuntary euthanasia of millions of citizens is a euphemism for democide. After my friend’s visit I thought I’d do a deeper dive in to who and why this study was performed.

Who would ever want to calculate the total savings in the scenario that millions of citizens are murdered by the state?

I expected the main author to have a medical or ethics background. But nope. The main author turned out to be a mechanical engineer and new student Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Western University in London, Ontario. A person whose field of expertise lies in mechanical maintenance: inspection, repairs, and cost-benefits analysis in the energy and petrochemical industry. His professor and co-author, usually publishes about topics that are sustainability and technology related.

Is that the sort of thing you do when you move to a new country as an immigrant and engineering student with no experience in health or ethics: Calculate the total savings if the indigenous, elderly and vulnerable population of your new home-country are murdered?

While engineers often make cost-benefit analysis on equipment, it is peculiar to see engineers do a cost-benefit analysis on human life…..or rather the involuntary extermination of human life. Especially when the disclaimer at the bottom reads that ‘the author(s) received no financial support for the research, authorship, and/or publication of this article.’

Perhaps the transhumanist bean counters who think society should be run as an engineering problem, are hiding behind a remarkable facade of mechanical engineering coupled with ethics, healthcare and MAiD? What is the author getting out of this strange ‘hobby’ project I wonder?

A quick linked-in search shows a link of the main author of the to the Club of Rome, a neo-Malthusian organization. Their 1972 report The Limits to Growth, used a computer model to simulate the consequences of exponential population and industrial growth without deliberate intervention. Deliberate intervention such as involuntary euthanasia perhaps?

I guess once you view society as an engineering problem, a cost-benefits analysis will quickly identify the ‘problems’ (costly humans) and the benefits to the corporation….ooops society, when eliminating such ‘problems’.

.

Technocracy is running an entire government as a technical problem and without elected representatives. While we still have elected officials the time is now to express outrage, turn this ship around and reclaim humanity.

Otherwise, prepare for more of this….