New Brunswick cuts essential service to farmers amidst unprecedented food crisis
This week the UN warned that conflict in the Middle East is triggering an unprecedented global famine, resulting in food chain disruptions and acute hunger in tens of millions of people in the coming months. Unprecendented hunger. Never happened before on this scale in the history of humanity.
This should alert politicians, as paid representatives of the people, to take measures to encourage and strengthen local food production and supply chains. However, New Brunswick’s Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Pat Finnigan and Susan Holt, Premier decided to do the opposite: cut funding to provincial livestock veterinary services. An essential service for our local livestock owners and dairy farmers, which, as Rob Campbell Mayor of Salisbury warned in a facebook post, will have immediate and long-term consequences to farmers and farming. Several letters and a petition circulate in New Brunswick warning the government that provincial livestock veterinary services are “essential to the survival of animals, farms, and our entire food system.”
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In a time of unprecedented food crisis, cutting a service that is essential to farmers should therefor be regarded as a deliberate attempt to create hunger. I would like to point to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which explicitly states that intentionally depriving a civilian population of food, is a crime against humanity.
The decision to cut an essential service to livestock farmers that knowingly results in a decline in the local food supply, should be seen in this perspective.
The province of NB is already struggling with unprecedented numbers of people who are poor, have no home and nothing to eat. We have to let politicians know that we understand their role in increasing the hunger and suffering. We have to hold them personally accountable for this, and any measure that deliberately results in a reduction of local food production and resilience.
Please write, or call, your local MLA, Susan Holt, premier and Pat Finnigan, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries.
Susan Holt, premier
Chancery Place, 675 King Street, Fredericton, NB E3B 1E9
Phone: (506) 453-2144
Email: premier@gnb.ca
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Pat Finnigan, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries
9235 Main Street, Unit 2, Richibucto, NB E4W 4B4
Phone: (506) 427-1706
Email: pat.finnigan@gnb.ca
Please also consider helping the Humanity Project, which is a non-profit social community in Moncton, New Brunswick and dedicated to supporting homeless individuals, seniors, and those in need through services like meals, clothing, shelter supplies, and addiction recovery programs. It operates a rural farm and is actively involved in building affordable housing.
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THANKS RENATE. I see revelation Chapter Six (KJV) unfolding before our very eyes. Death rode the pale horse and Hell followed. The Fifth Seal finds many souls under the alter crying out to the Lord, HOW LONG LORD? Power to kill one-fourth of the population of the world. The famine is intentional, as is the death toll from Covid 19 "vaccinations'. There is still war coming to account for many more deaths. I also expect a sharp uptick in death by Islamic extremists, as well as death by government policy and euthanasia by government. The government is killing with impunity.
..."This should alert politicians, as paid representatives of the people"...on what planet is that true? They pay themselves exorbitant salaries for the work they refuse to do in the name of the people. They are quite good at representing themselves and that is as far as it goes.