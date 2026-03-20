This week the UN warned that conflict in the Middle East is triggering an unprecedented global famine, resulting in food chain disruptions and acute hunger in tens of millions of people in the coming months. Unprecendented hunger. Never happened before on this scale in the history of humanity.

This should alert politicians, as paid representatives of the people, to take measures to encourage and strengthen local food production and supply chains. However, New Brunswick’s Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Pat Finnigan and Susan Holt, Premier decided to do the opposite: cut funding to provincial livestock veterinary services. An essential service for our local livestock owners and dairy farmers, which, as Rob Campbell Mayor of Salisbury warned in a facebook post, will have immediate and long-term consequences to farmers and farming. Several letters and a petition circulate in New Brunswick warning the government that provincial livestock veterinary services are “essential to the survival of animals, farms, and our entire food system.”

In a time of unprecedented food crisis, cutting a service that is essential to farmers should therefor be regarded as a deliberate attempt to create hunger. I would like to point to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which explicitly states that intentionally depriving a civilian population of food, is a crime against humanity.

The decision to cut an essential service to livestock farmers that knowingly results in a decline in the local food supply, should be seen in this perspective.

The province of NB is already struggling with unprecedented numbers of people who are poor, have no home and nothing to eat. We have to let politicians know that we understand their role in increasing the hunger and suffering. We have to hold them personally accountable for this, and any measure that deliberately results in a reduction of local food production and resilience.

Please write, or call, your local MLA, Susan Holt, premier and Pat Finnigan, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries.

Susan Holt, premier

Chancery Place, 675 King Street, Fredericton, NB E3B 1E9

Phone: (506) 453-2144

Email: premier@gnb.ca

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Pat Finnigan, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries

9235 Main Street, Unit 2, Richibucto, NB E4W 4B4

Phone: (506) 427-1706

Email: pat.finnigan@gnb.ca

Please also consider helping the Humanity Project, which is a non-profit social community in Moncton, New Brunswick and dedicated to supporting homeless individuals, seniors, and those in need through services like meals, clothing, shelter supplies, and addiction recovery programs. It operates a rural farm and is actively involved in building affordable housing.