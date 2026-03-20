Local Liberty Letter

Local Liberty Letter

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
Mar 21Edited

THANKS RENATE. I see revelation Chapter Six (KJV) unfolding before our very eyes. Death rode the pale horse and Hell followed. The Fifth Seal finds many souls under the alter crying out to the Lord, HOW LONG LORD? Power to kill one-fourth of the population of the world. The famine is intentional, as is the death toll from Covid 19 "vaccinations'. There is still war coming to account for many more deaths. I also expect a sharp uptick in death by Islamic extremists, as well as death by government policy and euthanasia by government. The government is killing with impunity.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Mar 20

..."This should alert politicians, as paid representatives of the people"...on what planet is that true? They pay themselves exorbitant salaries for the work they refuse to do in the name of the people. They are quite good at representing themselves and that is as far as it goes.

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