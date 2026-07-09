Milou’s mental health problems started during Covid. She was euthanized in 2023 at age 17.

Legalization of euthanasia in the Netherlands

The Netherlands was the first country to legalise euthanasia in 2002 for people from age 12 and up. Psychological suffering and duo-euthanasia were included in the legislation from the start. In 2006, infanticide (up to 12 months) was legalized by the Groningen Protocol and since 2024 euthanasia is possible for children between 1 and 12. Euthanasia in the Netherlands is legal for all ages and for all reasons and without implicit consent. People with autism and cognitive disabilities also qualify.

Criminal investigation

After Milou’s death by euthanasia in 2023, a group of 14 psychiatrists and physicians sent a letter to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, urging it to launch a preliminary criminal investigation. The request was denied: no investigation followed.

What followed was a documentary. An attempt to normalize or justify the killing of a 17-year old girl with mental health problems that began during Covid. Milou’s drawings, diary entries, Tiktok posts and AI were used to re-construct her story. Milou’s voice is falsified by AI.

The film was the most-watched documentary in the Netherlands in 2025 and has been submitted for the international Emmy Awards.

Psychological suffering

Milou is descibed as a sensitive girl. Her problems start during Covid, after her brother (who has Down syndrome) was admitted to intensive care for a period. Her brother recovered. Milou’s mental health deteriorated.

During Covid, the lockdowns, masking, school and business closures resulted in a significant increase of mental health problems and suicides globally. Many people resorted to vaping cannabis. One Canadian mother saw how all these issues were connected and how the use of cannabis resulted in psychological problems that ultimately caused her daughter Mila, to commit suicide.

During the film, images of cannabis are featured. In one scene Milou is seen blowing smoke in to the camera. Neither the Covid measures, nor cannabis are mentioned as a possible cause or contributing factor for her psychological suffering.

The disturbing thing is that the film is made in such a way that the viewer is tricked in to believing they are listening to Milou telling her story. They are not. Milou never actually narrated her story. The words and sentences that are heard throughout the film are AI that falsified her voice.

Milou’s story is re-constructed. The script and scenes are hand selected using her drawings, diary entries and social media posts. Her parents, psychiatrist and girl friends, who are supportive of Milou using euthanasia to end her life, are also interviewed.

Self-harm

In the film, Milou’s mother is critical about the group of 14 psychiatrists and physicians, who wrote a letter urging the Public Prosecution’s Office to launch a preliminary criminal investigation. In the letter the group urges prosecutors to find out “to what extent those close to this vulnerable patient (…) influenced this young patient’s decision to choose euthanasia.”.

The letter sparked a heated public and political debate where the political party NSC, lobbied for a three-year moratorium or wait time for euthanasia of young people for reason of psychological suffering. Milou’s mother: “They use her suffering and her death to serve another agenda.”.

From 19:15 to 19:54 Milou’s mother describes a shocking scene where she finds Milou in the family’s bathroom, covered in blood. Please pay close attention to her facial expressions as she describes the horrific scene in detail: the bathroom looks like a murder crime scene and Milou is crying. She sits down next to her daughter, who is sitting under the shower and is covered in 87 cutting wounds. She looks which wounds are deepest and starts to put pressure on those wounds. She investigates her entire body, closing the wounds by placing pressure with a towel, and tells her daughter that she needs to go to the hospital. She immediately adds: “But that was the problem, she just wouldn’t do that.”

Was the request for a criminal investigation, by this group of 14 psychiatrists and physicians, justified? Not only was their request for an investigation denied, the Royal Dutch Medical Association (KNMG) claimed the act of questioning Milou’s euthanasia death was “indecent and unacceptable” and took disciplinary action against the 14 signatories.

AI used to normalize and serve an agenda

According to the latest data 9 in 10 Dutch young people experienced mental health problems in the past year. Whether this number is entirely made-up or a reflection of reality, is to be debated. However, real or not, a diagnosis of mental health problems qualifies for euthanasia and death is irreversible. A 3-year wait period to explore other options or see if a young person changes their mind, seems a very reasonable request but is apparently undesirable to the Dutch medical association, legislators and mainstream media.

Not only has the Netherlands pioneered legalization and expansion of euthanasia as a ‘final solution’ for the increasing mental health crisis, they also pioneer it’s normalization through the use of media. The use of AI is simply the latest tool used in the propaganda of eugenics.

Milou’s mother said: “They (group of 14 psychiatrists and physicians) use her suffering and her death to serve another agenda.”.

Milou’s suffering and death was indeed used to serve an agenda: the normalization of the killing of young people with mental health issues.

The 14 physicians who asked for a criminal investigation had every reason to do so. Milou was placed on fast track to death by people who are supposed to protect her.

When their letter sparked public attention, AI was used to turn the killing of a young girl in to a love story that glorifies euthanasia.

We are focused on wars in foreign countries and unable to see the wars on our own families.