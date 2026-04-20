Local Liberty Letter

Local Liberty Letter

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Leon Schellekens's avatar
Leon Schellekens
Apr 20

As a Dutchman I remember Hannie saying huppakee. And The Netherlands try to be a leading country in almost everything even euthanasia and the boundaries in that field have been stretched in an unimaginable way. The Do Not Resuscitate or DNR-statement is nowadays misused to end lifes of people on unreasonable grounds. I saw that happen with my mother. They just gave her morphine five times a day (that kills you indefinitely!) when she was in a weak episode, but without any physical suffering. When I noticed and said that, they stopped with the morphine and she lived another three years. The Corona measures in 2020 in combination with the DNR-statement present gave them a carte blanche and finally killed her in solitude, I'm sure of that. Something has really changed last years in the way they treat the elderly in the last phase of their lifes.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Apr 20

Soon, virtually all humans will qualify for end of life extermination. It's what the human Gods demand.

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