Local Liberty Letter

Local Liberty Letter

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
7d

Vaccines cause disease. Do not take them, and certainly, do not allow anyone to vaccinate your children. The "Vaccine Industry" is a mega fraud, being used to MONETARILY shore up a failing "health care" paradigm, also largely a fraud. The healthiest, happiest, brightest, and most energetic youth I have ever seen are those who HAVE NOT BEEN "VACCINATED".

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RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
7dEdited

"...Data shows that some segments of the population (elderly, children with Down syndrome etc.) are more at risk to develop severe injuries after ‘vaccines’.

However, despite the higher risk, these groups were prioritized to receive the Covid-shot and booster, first...."

As kids we were told you should have compassion and you NEVER should kick someone when they are down. That would not be the compassionate thing to do. After COVID it became clear that kicking people when they're down is often how the world works. Hard lesson to learn that that is often how our government and the overlords above them work. Fill people with fear and then start kicking them while they're down and telling them "it's for your own good and the greater good"

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