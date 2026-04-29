Mike S is a recently retired UK NHS infectious diseases specialist. He regularly disagrees with vaccine and virus critics on substack. In a recent discussion, he argued what many others have also told me over the years: that my daughters genetics is the cause for their autism diagnosis.

I did not tell him that my two daughters -who differ two years in age- indeed have a genetic (chromosomal) condition called Down syndrome. They both regressed after their MMR shot. The oldest regressed in to severe ‘autism’ after the MMR. Being gaslit, I had my second child vaccinated, who went the same route.

There is NO biomarker for autism!

‘Autism’ is simply a name: A diagnosis for a collection of symptoms for which no objective, provable biomarker exists.

What I witnessed in the days and weeks following the MMR shot, was a deterioration in bowel movements, both in frequency and consistency. This was accompanied by recurring ear infections, skin rashes, overstretching, sleep problems, withdrawal, loss of eye-contact, and a regression in previously obtained skills like playing, social and motor skills etc. Similar stories have been told by many other parents. In our case everything was blamed on my daughter having Down syndrome. I suppressed my intuition and trusted the experts. About 18 months later my daughter was ‘officially diagnosed with severe autism’.

Meanwhile my second daughter, two years younger and also born with Down syndrome, was walking, talking and reaching all her milestones. When it was time for a 1-year developmental check-up, her pediatrician said: “I don’t know what you’re doing but keep doing it.”

Sadly I “kept doing it”. She too got the MMR. She too deteriorated in the days and weeks following that shot. I recognized the pattern and knew where this was going. This time I stopped trusting the experts who again re-directed blame to her ‘genetics’. This time I took personal responsibility, started researching and looking for real help in the field of ‘alternative’ and REAL health practitioners.

Without getting in to details, batteries of tests (hair, urine, faeces, blood) showed severe imbalances and we started addressing all those imbalances. We started restoring the gut microbiome. The result is that my oldest daughter has regained much of her health, many motor and social skills as well as her joy in life. She is very social but she is hardly verbal. She is, what would be described as ‘low functioning’.

My second daughter also regained her health, but is very verbal. She competes in SO figure skating and is quite able. She is often described as ‘high-functioning’.

Time!

The difference between my daughters is time. After my younger daughter was injured by the MMR shot, we immediately started recovery and undoing some of the harm. She never received another shot. My oldest daughter was not so lucky. It took me two years to recognize the pattern and break free from the gaslighting before we started recovery. What’s more, after her injury from the MMR-shot, she also received a flu shot and a DTaP shot, resulting in greater harm.

If there is NO biomarker for autism, how can autism be ‘genetic’?

There is no test, and no measurable indicator that backs up the diagnosis of autism. How can science be sure that genetics is causing this immeasurable and widely variable collection of symptoms?

My children were healthy and developing typically, but started noticeably regressing after the MMR shot. When you witness a similar regression happening, in two different children two years apart, immediately after the same injection, one should (at least) suspect the injection plays a role in that regression.

When, over many years a similar scenario repeats itself in many (hundreds of thousands) children immediately after an injection, science should, at the very least, research the injection as a possible cause instead of redirecting the blame to genetics.

The ‘vaccine’ schedule increased from 2 or 3 shots to 92+ shots today. At the same time the autism diagnosis rose from 1 in 10,000 to about 1 in 34. That’s a pandemic. Pandemics are not genetic.

Lies to get a Covid-shot in every arm

Data shows that some segments of the population (elderly, children with Down syndrome etc.) are more at risk to develop severe injuries after ‘vaccines’.

However, despite the higher risk, these groups were prioritized to receive the Covid-shot and booster, first. The rest of the population was told to get the Covid-shot ‘to protect members of a community that cannot get vaccinated’?

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-vaccine-priority-down-syndrome-1.5913145

We are all lied to. They want to have that Covid-shot in every arm and they used every carrot, stick, fear tactic and lie to achieve that.

Autism is a name for a collection of symptoms that has no biomarkers. A collection of symptoms that -in many cases- emerges after childhood shots should better be called vaccine injury. Vaccine injuries can present itself in many different ways.

If you have allergies: you have a ‘vaccine’ injury. If unnoticed, hidden allergies can result in serious health problems at a later time. This is a short and comprehensible explanation of one (huge) mechanism of harm by injecting proteins right in to the body/bloodstream.

Learn more about how a Nobel prize winning scientist 113 years ago discovered the harm of bypassing a bodies natural barriers and injecting proteins right in to the body/bloodstream, in this 37 minute presentation:

So yes, while my daughters may be genetically susceptible to develop a severe and noticeable ‘vaccine injury’, nobody is immune to the harm from these injections. The skyrocketing cases of autism, Alzheimer’s, heart-disease, cancer and many other diseases have little to do with genetics, and everything with the ongoing schemes to get everyone injected with proteins time and time again. We’re witnessing the collapse of health and the sickest generation ever. I think there’s a path forward from this, but first we need to face what happened.