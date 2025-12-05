Local Liberty Letter

Local Liberty Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sjeu's avatar
Sjeu
2d

Thank you for sharing this! As a wheelchair user with multiple auto immune issues I used to share the same message on social media when I was still on them. About exclusive inclusion and about the lack of exemptions. The effort it took me to avoid those jabs.. While so many people where brainwashed to thinking that they where doing me a favor for destroying their own health.. What a sad mess.. Stories like yours a so important! Ps. what a lovely picture with Hazel and her beautiful artwork.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
1d

Thank-you for your post. Over the last few years, I have not taken any information face-value. If I hear something different from a blanket statement, it is time to proceed with caution ⚠️. The Canadian government, like many have not been truth. The time for resistance and protest is now. Without resistance, protest and the word no, they will be like a steamroller.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Renate Lindeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture