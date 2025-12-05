This is my daughter Hazel. She is 20 years old. She was born with Down syndrome*, just like her 2 year older sister April. Hazel is quite the painter. She is also an accomplished skater, winning gold medals at Special Olympics. Hazel is a fast and easy learner and generally quite healthy. Her sister April is less ‘lucky’. She is non-verbal, is often sick and has many challenges. What is the difference between the two girls? April received all her childhood vaccinations; Hazel only a few. They have a younger brother (typical), who received no vaccinations at all. Guess who is the healthiest of the three?

*Down syndrome results, among other things, in an immunological disorder. Their immune function is compared to that of elderly persons in medical literature.

In 2020 you were told to take ‘the shot’ to protect those who couldn’t take it: People like my daughters for example, who have compromised immune function, the elderly, chronically ill and disabled, etc. What they did not tell you however, is that the vulnerable people you thought you were protecting, could NOT get an exemption. Nobody could. They were vaccinating terminally ill and dying patients. Everyone had to take ‘the shot’, just like you. Some countries (the Netherlands) even ordered the elderly, care-home residents and people with Down syndrome to get an EXTRA shot! In Canada vulnerable people with advanced kidney-disease died because they could not get an exemption and therefor were not eligible for transplant surgery.

Our daughters could not get an exemption. NOBODY got an exemption in Canada or outside Canada. Doctors who wrote exemptions were persecuted or lost their license. Sheila Lewis and Garnet Harper, both sadly lost their lives due to inhumane, order-following bureaucrats and fearful or compromised medical professionals.

Consequences were not as tragic for our daughters, however, they were no longer able to go skating, swimming or even go to the library. They had no idea what had turned their lives upside down and why so many doors has suddenly closed. The local librarian who had welcomed them one week, phoned 911 the next when they showed up without a vax pass. Hazel developed extreme shyness due to the prolonged isolation and April developed several new challenges too.

I wish I could say this era is behind us, but something way worse is being built around the world: Digital ID. While the UK has boldly announced a mandatory Digital ID, Canada is implementing digital identity quietly and incrementally through federal government institutions.

For those who are still in the dark about the true implications of this, or those who think it is ‘for our safety’ I recommend this interview.

In a nutshell it means that all our data will be collected and tied to our bank account. It will be the vax pass on steroids and will affect all aspects of our lives. Not only will the doors to the library, swimming pool or skating rink remain closed if our daughters are not up-to-date on their ‘shots’, it means we will not be able to buy food, or leave our home at all. It means that if you do not comply with booster No. 7 or 8 or whatever the bureaucrats think we should take or do.....you will no longer have access to life.

I know many complied in 2020 because they believed the reporters and politicians and genuinely wanted to help the vulnerable. It is no different this time: They are telling lies so you will comply. The Digital ID is NOT for our safety, or equity. The opposite is true. It is the implementation of a cold, calculated, digitized control system that does not care if you live or die, as long as you comply.

I know some of you will recognize the girl in the picture. You may know Hazel and her sister April. Please understand that their health, is not dependent on whether you are pumped full of vaccinations or not. That is a blatant lie told by the people who profit from selling vaccines. Their health is dependent on their diet, lifestyle, outdoor-time, sunshine, fresh air, happiness, opportunities etc.

If you want to help, then do this: Do NOT comply with Digital ID!

Participation in life should never be dependent upon compliance with medical doctrine.

Reject Digital ID. Talk to others about it. Email your political representative.