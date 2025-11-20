Local Liberty Letter
Your expiration date will be determined by your ability to pay taxes
Two engineers walk in to Western University, London, Canada.
Nov 20
•
Renate Lindeman
Technocracy and the Cookie Factory
What is technocracy?
Nov 14
•
Renate Lindeman
Should Canada be run as an engineering problem?
What would Canada look like if treated as an engineering problem: Technocracy
Nov 12
•
Renate Lindeman
Up to 15 million Canadians found to be 'unworthy of life'
The National Citizens Inquiry is touring Canada asking the question: ‘Are Children Safe In Canada?’
Nov 6
•
Renate Lindeman
October 2025
EXCLUSIVE - BREAKING NEWS: Alliance Of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal Issues ORDER: "mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact…
World's First Governing Body and Judicial Authority to Declare MRNA Weapons of Mass Destruction! Calls on Mankind to Unite to Stop Global Biowarfare…
Published on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
•
Oct 10
September 2025
New 2025 Law May Force MILLIONS of Canadians Out of Their Homes
Ten new laws.
Published on Our Greater Destiny Blog
•
Sep 21
EXPLOSIVE STUDIES: Covid Shots Break Biological Weapons Convention
Researchers demand urgent withdrawal after uncovering contamination, engineered elements, and widespread harm.
Published on Exposing The Darkness
•
Sep 7
August 2025
Canada Is Paying to Burn Its Own Forests — And Then Blaming You
In the Maritimes alone, glyphosate spraying on Crown land has become an annual ritual. In New Brunswick, roughly 15,000 hectares of public forest are…
Published on Indigenous Opinions
•
Aug 19
Two weeks to flatten the curve of 'wild' fires
Do NOT Stay Home, Come Out and Love Life
Aug 7
•
Renate Lindeman
June 2025
AI: The Great Dehumanization
They are humanizing technology to dehumanize humans.
Jun 3
•
Renate Lindeman
April 2025
The Tuskegee experiments of the North
If you’re not familiar with the Tuskegee experiments or medical racism, this would be a good resource. Thanks for reading Local Liberty Letter!
Apr 25
•
Renate Lindeman
March 2025
Why normies struggle to see evil
Meet Sjoerd.
Mar 13
•
Renate Lindeman
