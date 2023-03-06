Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Why this, why now

This page is launched as an informational source for local, like-minded people on how to survive and thrive as a community during the planned collapse of our economy, culture and food systems by global powers.

This page seeks to hand out practical, real life solutions on how to build de-centralized, community support systems while exposing the global fascist powers that try to enslave us.

What kind of community are we looking to build here

We are not just starting a newsletter, we are starting a community and invite people to actively participate in offering solutions and building a new decentralized community.

Specifics

At this time we seek to post after every monthly meeting to give the details of what has been discussed or whenever there is breaking news that affects us and requires immediate attention. Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share interests and subscribe.